Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Jammu on April 24, joint preparatory meeting held in Delhi

A joint preparatory meeting was held ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu scheduled for April 24 on Panchayati Raj Diwas. The joint preparatory meeting of the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj with six science Departments of Science & Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Department of Biotechnology, Department of Space, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Earth Sciences was held at Prithvi Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday.

Ministry of Science & Technology in an official statement said that the aim of the meeting was to showcase latest technology and innovations which are beneficial for rural areas and farming. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh discussed various aspects and possibilities of integration of Science & Technology with the themes of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on the occasion of Prime Minister's visit to Jammu.

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh proposed that instead of having conventional stalls at the event, we should showcase the latest technology that can add value to farmers' income and science-based demonstration with Panchayati Raj features. Giriraj Singh said that event will be followed by many such science and technology innovations in areas related to Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Panchayat Palli in Jammu has been selected for the Panchayati Raj Diwas function this year and an exhibition showcasing latest innovations will be put up enabling farmers, sarpanchs and village heads to improve their income and their produce. Amongst important innovations that are planned to be showcased, are geospatial technology for rural development and farmers, apps usable by farmers for weather forecast for five days, lavender cultivation famously known as purple revolution, biotechnology innovation to increase produce of apple at the same land to increase farmers' income, drone application for pesticide spray and waste treatment, shelf life of fruits to be increased through atomic radiation etc.

It was decided that after two more such meetings a bigger meeting will be held to finalise details of the event to be held on April 24, 2022. Even though the event will be held in Jammu, lakhs of Gram Panchayats will be able to connect and watch the event, virtually. The meeting was attended by Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, M/o Rural Development, Sunil Kumar, Secretary, M/o Panchayati Raj, Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST, Dr Shekher C Mande, DG, CSIR, Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, D/o Biotechnology, Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, M/o Earth Sciences, and S Somnath, Secretary, D/o Space. Mandeep Kaur, Secretary, D/o Rural department and Panchayati Raj, Government of Jammu-Kashmir joined the meeting virtually. (ANI)

