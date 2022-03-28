No major impact of strike on banking services in Rajasthan

Banking services were not affected majorly in Rajasthan due to the nation-wide strike called by central trade unions to protest against the policies of the Union government, according to a union official.

Only three out of nine bank unions have given a call for the strike so banking services were not majorly impacted, state convener of the United Forum of Bank Unions, Mahesh Mishra, said.

Employees and officers of public sector banks went on strike on Monday to protest against the central government's move of privatisation and press for restoration of the old pension scheme.

Bank employees held a demonstration at Khasa Kothi circle and raised slogans on the call of All India Bank Employees Association, All India Bank Officers Association and Bank Employees Federation of India that had called the strike.

''Only three out of nine bank unions had called the strike so banking services were not majorly affected. Banks remained open in the state. The unions have been protesting against privatisation of banks and also demanded restoration of the old pension scheme,'' Mishra said.

He said that services like cash deposits, withdrawal, cheque clearance etc. remained normal as not all employees were on strike. PTI AG MR MR

