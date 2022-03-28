Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours: DEL59 LDALL STRIKE Nationwide strike hits banking operations, public transport services New Delhi: Public dealings at some bank branches were hit and public transport services were thrown out of gear in states like West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as thousands of workers on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against policies of the Union government.

DEL2 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol price hiked 30 paise, diesel up 35 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 4-4.10 New Delhi: Petrol price on Monday was hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to Rs 4-4.10 per litre.

DEL45 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty rebound on gains banking, oil & gas shares Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty reversed early losses to close higher by 0.40 per cent on Monday helped by buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel amid gains in global equities.

DEL42 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee rises by 8 paise to 76.16 against US dollar as crude oil decline Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 8 paise to 76.16 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by positive domestic equities and a fall in global crude oil prices.

DEL30 LSQ-CRYPTO EXCHANGES Govt says Rs 95.86 crore recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for GST evasion New Delhi: The government on Monday said Rs 95.86 crore has been recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

DEL43 RSQ-RUSSIA-INDIA-OIL India not considering buying Russian oil in rupee: Minister New Delhi: India has no plans to pay in rupees for the Russian oil its public sector companies buy, Parliament was informed on Monday.

DCM38 LSQ-FARM-LOAN No farm loan waiver scheme by Centre in last 5 years: Minister New Delhi: The government has not given any farm loan waiver to farmers in the last five years and this year so far, Parliament was informed on Monday.

DCM34 BIZ-PADDY Govt's paddy procurement reaches 741.62 lac tons so far in 2021-22 season New Delhi: The Centre has procured 741.62 lakh tonne of paddy in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year so far at the minimum support price (MSP), Union Food Ministry said on Monday.

DCM30 BIZ-LULU GROUP-INVESTMENT Lulu Group to invest Rs 3,500 cr in Tamil Nadu New Delhi: UAE-based retail major Lulu group on Monday announced an investment of Rs 3,500 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up shopping malls, hypermarkets and a food-logistic park. DEL47 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold drops Rs 351; silver tumbles Rs 561 New Delhi: Gold price on Monday dropped by Rs 351 to close at Rs 51,452 per 10 gram in the national capital, reflecting the decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

