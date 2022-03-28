UAE energy minister says oil should not be withheld from any country
United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei on Monday told Emirati state news agency WAM that oil should not be withheld from any country because "the world is in dire need" of these supplies.
Al-Mazrouei added that OPEC+ will look at the supply and demand balance during the producer group's next meeting.
