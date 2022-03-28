Left Menu

UAE energy minister says oil should not be withheld from any country

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:46 IST
UAE energy minister says oil should not be withheld from any country
  • United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei on Monday told Emirati state news agency WAM that oil should not be withheld from any country because "the world is in dire need" of these supplies.

Al-Mazrouei added that OPEC+ will look at the supply and demand balance during the producer group's next meeting.

