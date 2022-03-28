Direct flight between Indore and Jammu by Indigo inaugurated

Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) V.K Singh inaugurated the direct flight between Indore and Jammu by Indigo today.

The inaugural event was graced by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Science, MoS for Prime Minister's Office, Personal, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Shri Tulsiram Silavat Minister - Water Resources, Fisheries Welfare and Fisheries Development, Govt of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shankar Lalwani Member of Parliament, Indore, Smt. Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Shri Sanjay Kumar, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, Indigo and many other dignitaries.

The airline will be deploying its A320, a 150-seater twin turbofan engine passenger aircraft and is primarily used on Domestic routes. With the launch of direct flight between Indore and Jammu, Indore will now have 28 daily flights. 632 weekly flights will be operating out of Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said, "Today marks an important day in history of Indian Civil Aviation as the crown of India will be connected with the heart of India. Indore is a city of many firsts in terms of education, history and cleanliness and was declared India's first "Water Plus City" previous year. It is the only city in India where two renowned international academic institutions are present – IIM & IIT. My aim is to develop 1 or 2 cities in every state which is full connected with the entire country and in Madhya Pradesh, Indore has achieved this. Previously, Indore was connected with 12 cities but in 6 months, we have connected Indore to 22 cities such as panaji, Kishangarh, Raipur, Belgaum, Gwalior, Pune, Nagpur etc. Apart from Jammu, we have also connected Indore with Visakhapatnam and Chandigarh from today onwards."

The minister further emphasized that "We have opened international flights from yesterday onwards after a break of 2 years due to Covid-19 pandemic and from today onwards, 1748 foreign airlines flights and 1440 domestic airlines flights are connecting India globally."

Commenting on the importance of Indore, the minister said "In the last 6 months, we have given more importance to Indore by starting the work of 3 new aerobridges, 15 new parking bays and parallel taxi tracks and international cargo terminal. By this year, we are going to establish domestic cargo terminal and perishable goods terminal in Indore. I have given the permission to convert a state hangar in the old terminal into a VIP state hangar."

Shri VK Singh congratulated the team and further said that "We have seen a steady increase of flights from Indore. It is a delightful news for the people of Indore to have direct flight connectivity with Jammu and it will boost the city in terms of economic growth. I would like to appreciate and thank management of Indigo for their full cooperation."

The people of Indore and its adjoining areas will be benefitted by getting direct air connectivity to Jammu which will facilitate seamless movement of passengers between Indore and Jammu and vice-versa. With these new commercial flights, common people will get multiple options to travel between these places which will boost the tourism potential and increase the economic activity of both regions.

(With Inputs from PIB)