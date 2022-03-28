Left parties, trade unions hold protests in Telangana as part of nationwide strike

Left parties, Congress and various people's organisations held protests here and elsewhere in Telangana on Monday as part of the nationwide strike against the central government's alleged 'anti-people' policies.

Former Congress MP Mallu Ravi and INTUC leaders attended a protest here. The CPI, CPI(M) and other Left-oriented outfits held a demonstration at Narayanaguda in the city, raising slogans against the Modi government.

They also raised slogans against the ''sale'' of PSUs and the new labour codes.

Attacking the NDA government, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the Centre had to ''climb down'' on the farm laws and that it would face further backlash over its various policies.

The leaders of various people's organisations urged the citizens to voluntarily take part in protests on Tuesday as part of the strike.

In the state-run Singareni Collieries, the attendance was thin and open cast mines were running partially, sources said.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis.

The South Central Zonal Council of All India LIC Employees Federation said in a release that LIC employees held a protest outside the AILICEF zonal council office.

The Telangana State Committee of CITU claimed that the strike was successful on Monday both in public and private sector organisations.

