Maha: Transgender allotted help desk in Nanded collectorate

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 'setu kendra' or help desk set up in the collectorate was allotted to a transgender and 34 of them were issued voter cards in a function on Monday in Nanded, some 285 kilometres from here, an official said.

The setu kendra was allotted to Shejal Gauri Bakkas Kinnar and the voter cards were given out in the presence of guardian minister Ashok Chavan, he said.

Nanded Collector Vipin Itankar said these moves will help the transgender community earn their livelihood with respect and dignity.

