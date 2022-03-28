Left Menu

Assam govt takes over HPC Nagaon, Cacher paper mills

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the assets of Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC) Nagaon and Cacher paper mills have been taken over by the state government by paying Rs 375 crores.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:45 IST
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sarma tweeted, "Happy to share that after long & sustained efforts our Govt has finally taken over assets of HPC Nagaon and Cachar paper mills by paying Rs 375 cr through a transparent bidding process. This will pave the way for the long-awaited relief to the mill workers."

The Nagaon Paper Mill has remained shut since March 2017, while the Cachar Paper Mill has been non-functional since October 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

