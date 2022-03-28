Left Menu

IAF unveils new initiative for refuelling its convoys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:36 IST
The Indian Air Force on Monday unveiled a new initiative with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd under which its convoys will be to refuel at fuel stations of the state-run energy major.

The defence ministry said a 'Fleet Card - Fuel on Move' has been rolled out to facilitate the refuelling of convoys belonging to the IAF.

Under the existing system, the IAF procures fuel from various agencies and distributes it within the Air Force establishments. The IAF convoys have to go to Air Force stations for refuelling.

With the advent of the Fleet Cards, the IAF will be able to utilise the vast network of retail fuel distributors across the country to refuel its vehicles on the move.

''The IAF in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has taken a leap forward in fuel supply chain management by introducing a 'Fleet Card - Fuel on Move' for its varied fleet of vehicles,'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said this ''innovative'' initiative taken by the Indian Air Force provides a ''paradigm shift'' to the logistics management of fuel by the force.

''The availability of Fleet Card will permit the convoy to refuel at any IOCL fuel station, thus increasing the pace of movement and reducing the lead time for readiness at operational locations across the nation,'' the ministry said.

The new initiative was launched by Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

