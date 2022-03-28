UAE energy minister says OPEC+ is not political -Asharq Business
The United Arab Emirates energy minister on Monday said that the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers is not a political organisation and that its members only seek a balanced market. "It is not possible to discuss political issues in this organisation," Minister Suhail al-Mazroui told Asharq Business TV.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:46 IST
- United Arab Emirates
"It is not possible to discuss political issues in this organisation," Minister Suhail al-Mazroui told Asharq Business TV. "Nobody listened when we said more investments were needed in oil and gas. Raising production will only be in a measured way and through a consensus among members."
