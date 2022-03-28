Left Menu

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at industrial farm

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:58 IST
Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at industrial farm
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  Bulgaria

An outbreak of bird flu on a Bulgarian farm with over 177,000 laying hens has forced authorities to begin slaughtering the remaining flock, the country's food safety agency said on Monday.

The outbreak in the town of Asenovgrad is the sixth industrial farm hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza type A in southern Bulgaria since December.

The risk to humans from the disease is considered to be low, but past outbreaks among farm birds have resulted in extensive slaughtering programmes to contain the spread.

