Maha energy minister cancels meeting with state power companies' unions as strike continues

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said he has cancelled his meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, with unions representing staffers of government-run power companies as the strike continued despite his request to call it off.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said he has cancelled his meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, with unions representing staffers of government-run power companies as the strike continued despite his request to call it off. Raut said that the unions "can do whatever they want to". Speaking to reporters, he reiterated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is against the privatisation of power supply companies.

Raut had called a meeting with representatives of the unions on Tuesday to discuss their issues.

The state government has already invoked Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) to bar the employees of state-run power companies from taking part in the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions which began on Monday.

Raut said he held discussions with the representatives of the unions via video conferencing on Monday.

The minister said he requested them to withdraw the strike so that farmers, students and industries are not inconvenienced. He also said that with the temperature soaring the demand for power supply has gone up in Maharashtra. The minister noted that there is a coal shortage in the state and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited is faced with financial problems. "I had told the unions that I am ready to hold discussions physically on their issues. I had expressed this willingness to all the workers' unions. I had also requested them to take a step forward and that I too would take a step forward. "But it has come to my notice that the workers' unions have not called off the strike. Hence, I will not hold the meeting convened tomorrow. The workers' unions can do whatever they want," an agitated Raut said.

The minister said that the MVA is a "people's government" and that it will discharge its duty keeping the interest of the people. The employees are against the privatisation of power companies in the state and joined the nationwide strike called by the trade unions.

