J-K: Grenade hurled at a police station in Shopian, no casualty reported

Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in the Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, informed the police.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:20 IST
Security Personnel (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in the Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, informed the police. "No casualty has been reported from the attack," said Jammu and Kashmir Police officer.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off. The investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

