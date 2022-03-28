J-K: Grenade hurled at a police station in Shopian, no casualty reported

Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in the Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, informed the police. "No casualty has been reported from the attack," said Jammu and Kashmir Police officer.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off. The investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

