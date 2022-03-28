Left Menu

UAE energy minister says OPEC+ is not political

The United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Monday the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers was not a political organisation and that its mission was to maintain a balanced market. "It is not possible to discuss political issues in this organisation," Minister Suhail al-Mazroui told Asharq Business TV.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:34 IST
UAE energy minister says OPEC+ is not political
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Monday the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers was not a political organisation and that its mission was to maintain a balanced market.

"It is not possible to discuss political issues in this organisation," Minister Suhail al-Mazroui told Asharq Business TV. "Nobody listened when we said more investments were needed in oil and gas. Raising production will only be in a measured way and through a consensus among members." Earlier on Monday, several sources close to OPEC+ told Reuters the group would likely stick to its plans for a modest increase in its oil output in May, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from consumers for more supply.

Producers were not happy with higher energy prices, al-Mazroui said, but the group, comprised of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia, cannot oversupply the market. "The criterion is the balance of supply and demand. Is there a need, and do we have the capacity?" he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022