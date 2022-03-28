Padma awardees get clicked with President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi

Soon after the Padma Awards ceremony concluded on Monday, all the awardees posed with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a group photograph. "Glimpses from today's ceremony in which Padma Awards were conferred on distinguished people from different walks of life," tweeted PM Modi sharing the group photographs.

Amongst the prominent awardees at today's Investiture ceremony were Padma Vibhushan recipients - Dr Prabha Atre and Kalyan Singh (Posthumous), Padma Bhushan recipients Victor Banerjee, Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous), Pratibha Ray and Acharya Vashishtha Tripathi. The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented two Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and fifty-four Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

This year's list of Padma Awards includes four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees. The Padma Awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). (ANI)

