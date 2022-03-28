Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan announces tax cuts on several products

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:45 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Turkey introduced cuts to value added tax on several products to fight inflation, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday, including hygiene products and medical equipment.

"We have decided to reduce the VAT of products such as detergent, soap, toilet paper, napkins and baby diapers from 18 percent to 8 percent," he said.

The lira's decline and rising food and energy prices pushed inflation to 54.4% in February, the highest in 20 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

