FACTBOX-Celebrities react to Will Smith's Oscars altarcation

Best actor winner Will Smith shocked audiences when he smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's hairstyle in a moment that overshadowed the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Below are some of the reactions from celebrities on social media. RAPPER AND ACTOR, JADEN SMITH, SON OF WILL SMITH AND JADA PINKETT SMITH:

"And That’s How We Do It." COMEDIAN KATHY GRIFFIN:

"Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters." COMEDIAN AND ACTRESS TIFFANY HADDISH:

"When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me," Haddish told People magazine. "As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, 'Keep my wife's name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,' that's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you." ACTRESS SOPHIA BUSH:

"Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather." TALK SHOW HOST CONAN O'BRIEN:

"Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?" RAPPER NICKI MINAJ:

"You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a “little joke” at her expense." FILMMAKER ROB REINER:

"Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges." ACTRESS AND MODEL JODIE TURNER-SMITH:

"and as far as *that incident* goes….. i am still processing. I have second hand embarrassment for all involved." ACTOR MARK HAMILL:

"Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers. Violent physical assault... not so much." WILL PACKER, PRODUCER OF THE OSCARS TELECAST

"Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars"

