Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock, says his behavior was 'inexcusable'
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-03-2022 05:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 05:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
Actor Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night's Oscar ceremony, calling his own conduct "unacceptable and inexcusable."
