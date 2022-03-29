Left Menu

Delhi: Odisha CM to raise state-related issues in meet with Centre today

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who reached the national capital on Monday said, he will have a meeting with the Centre to follow up on pending issues related to the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-03-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 06:29 IST
Delhi: Odisha CM to raise state-related issues in meet with Centre today
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who reached the national capital on Monday said, he will have a meeting with the Centre to follow up on pending issues related to the state. He further stated that he will visit Parliament on Tuesday.

"I'm in Delhi to attend the Sports Conference, mainly due to what Odisha has been doing for Hockey nationally. Tomorrow I will be visiting Parliament and also having a meeting to follow up on various issues of Odisha which are pending with the Central Government," Patnaik told the mediapersons in Delhi. Patnaik is on a three-day visit to the national capital. He attended a sports award function and felicitated the women's hockey team on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022