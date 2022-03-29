Congress MP gives suspension notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss 'Bharat Bandh'

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday gave suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the two-day nationwide strike called "Bharat Bandh" staged by different trade unions to protest against various government policies. A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and March 29.

Their demands include the scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation of any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act), and regularisation of contract workers among others. "That the House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to have a discussion on two-day nationwide strike by central trade unions to protest against Government's policies that are affecting farmers, workers and people," the Congress MP said in his suspension notice.

The Rajya Sabha MPs also held the protest as Central trade unions on Monday began this two-day nationwide strike against the government's alleged wrong policies. They also marched towards the Vijay Chowk from the Gandhi statue to protest against government policies. Communist Party of India (Marxist) MPs Jharna Das Baidya, K Somaprasad, V Sivadasan, CPI leader Binoy Viswam, DMK leaders TKS Elangovan, were among those who took part in the protest.

The central trade unions that are part of this joint forum are the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC). However, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has kept its distance from the strike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)