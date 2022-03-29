4 held for Muslim youth killing in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

Four accused have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district for allegedly killing Muslim youth, Babar Ali, for celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the recently-concluded state Assembly elections. Gorakhpur Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) J Ravinder Gaud, met with family of the deceased Babar's kin and assured them of police protection.

"Four accused have been arrested; family is naming another accused, will probe it further. Protection to be given to the kin," the senior police official said. Gaud further said that Police Station in charge has been removed.

The police informed that Babar suffered serious injuries and died on March 25 during treatment. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Varun Kumar Pandey told ANI that no action was taken, despite the victim complaining about death threats.

"We were informed that the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken then. An FIR has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said Varun Kumar Pandey, SDM. "A case was registered on March 21 in which a person suffered serious injuries and died on March 25 during treatment. Two accused have been arrested and sent to jail. The accused and the victim both were from the same community," said Sandeep Verma, DSP Khadda, Kushinagar. (ANI)

