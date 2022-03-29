Public transport services impacted in Haryana as nationwide strike enters second day

Public transport services were affected in Haryana for the second day on Tuesday, as roadways employees came in support of the nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest against the Centre's alleged wrong policies.

The two-day strike by central trade unions to protest against the government policies entered its second day on Tuesday.

The bus services remained suspended at several depots of Haryana Roadways.

Roadways employees held protests for the second day at many depots in the state as part of the strike.

Sarbat Singh Punia, a leader of the joint front of 10 unions of roadways employees, told PTI on Tuesday that ''the bus services are suspended and we are observing a complete strike''.

Punia, who joined a protest of the roadways employees at Sirsa depot, said the normal services will resume from Wednesday morning.

He said that employees and workers of some other departments, including public sector banks and municipal bodies, also joined the nationwide strike for the second day.

Commuters, meanwhile, continued to face inconvenience as public transport services remained affected in Haryana.

Public transport buses were plying normally in neighbouring Punjab, officials said.

However, public dealings at some public sector bank branches were hit in the two states.

Bank unions are protesting against the Centre's move to privatise two public sector banks as announced in the Budget. They are also demanding an increase in the interest rate on deposits and a reduction in service charges.

At some places in Haryana and Punjab, the employees and workers of various departments, who were participating in the strike, staged the protest. Central trade unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies.

A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29.

Their demands include the scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation of any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers, among others.

The central trade unions that are part of this joint forum are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

