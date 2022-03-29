Russia's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remain high - RIA
Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe remained at the high-end of Kremlin-owned Gazprom's contractual obligations on Tuesday, RIA news agency reported, citing Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.
RIA said gas has been flowing at a rate of just over 109 million cubic metres (mcm) per day. Gazprom has said the volumes for Monday were 109.5 mcm.
