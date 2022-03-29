Iraq's Kurds facing resistance to oil and gas development-PM
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:19 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
The development of oil and gas in Iraq's northern Kurdish region may not be in the interest of major regional energy producer Iran, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday.
Recent attacks on the region's capital Erbil and the federal government's legal actions underline the resistance to development in the energy-rich region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Erbil
- Masrour Barzani
- Kurdish
- Iran
- Iraq
Advertisement