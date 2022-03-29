Left Menu

Iraq's Kurds facing resistance to oil and gas development-PM

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:19 IST
Iraq's Kurds facing resistance to oil and gas development-PM
Masrour Barzani Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Iraq

The development of oil and gas in Iraq's northern Kurdish region may not be in the interest of major regional energy producer Iran, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday.

Recent attacks on the region's capital Erbil and the federal government's legal actions underline the resistance to development in the energy-rich region.

