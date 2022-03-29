Left Menu

Ukraine aims to open three safe corridors, including for private cars from Mariupol

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:24 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Ukraine

Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She said this would include trying to establish a safe corridor for people to leave the encircled southern port city of Mariupol in private vehicles.

