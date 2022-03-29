Ukraine aims to open three safe corridors, including for private cars from Mariupol
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:24 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
She said this would include trying to establish a safe corridor for people to leave the encircled southern port city of Mariupol in private vehicles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iryna Vereshchuk
- Mariupol
- Ukraine
Advertisement