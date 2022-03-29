U.S. should understand OPEC+ is looking out for consumers-UAE energy minister

United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said on Tuesday that the United States should be pragmatic and understand that the OPEC+ producers alliance is looking out for the benefits of consumers.

Speaking at an industry event in Dubai which was also attended by the Saudi energy minister, he said that the United States should not dictate policy.

