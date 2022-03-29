Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators prepared to meet in Turkey for face-to-face talks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty. TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators would pave the way for a meeting of the countries' two leaders, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the delegations ahead of the talks. * Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday the most he is hoping for from the talks is a ceasefire. "We are not trading people, land or sovereignty." * A senior U.S. State Department official said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises. * U.S President Joe Biden said his remark that Putin should not remain in power reflected his own moral outrage at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, not a U.S. policy shift.

FIGHTING * Ukrainian forces are continuing counterattacks to the northwest of Kyiv, and Russia has kept up heavy shelling of Mariupol, British military intelligence said. * Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. * Russia said on Monday it had destroyed large ammunition depots in the Zhytomyr region and hit 41 Ukrainian military sites. CIVILIANS * Ukraine's prosecutor's office said 144 children have been killed and more than 220 wounded since Russia started its invasion. Reuters cannot confirm the figures independently.

ECONOMY * Japanese shares led gains in Asian stocks as Russia-Ukraine negotiators prepared to meet and as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) defended its ultra-easy monetary policy stance. * Japanese companies will be requested to refuse if Russia asks for rouble payments for economic transactions, especially in the energy sector, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said. * U.S. and German officials are due to meet in Berlin this week with energy industry executives to discuss ways to boost alternative supplies for Germany. * Roszarubezhneft - a Russian oil company used to provide a workaround to U.S. oil trading sanctions on Venezuela - is scrabbling to avoid sanctions imposed over Ukraine, documents show. * The United States has not seen any indications of non-compliance in Asia with export controls on Russia, and companies are even self-sanctioning, a senior U.S. official said.

