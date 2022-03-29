Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators prepared to meet in Turkey for face-to-face talks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty. "We are not trading people, land or sovereignty." * A senior U.S. State Department official said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators prepared to meet in Turkey for face-to-face talks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty. TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators would pave the way for a meeting of the countries' two leaders, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the delegations ahead of the talks. * Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday the most he is hoping for from the talks is a ceasefire. "We are not trading people, land or sovereignty." * A senior U.S. State Department official said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises. * U.S President Joe Biden said his remark that Putin should not remain in power reflected his own moral outrage at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, not a U.S. policy shift.
FIGHTING * Ukrainian forces are continuing counterattacks to the northwest of Kyiv, and Russia has kept up heavy shelling of Mariupol, British military intelligence said. * Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. * Russia said on Monday it had destroyed large ammunition depots in the Zhytomyr region and hit 41 Ukrainian military sites. CIVILIANS * Ukraine's prosecutor's office said 144 children have been killed and more than 220 wounded since Russia started its invasion. Reuters cannot confirm the figures independently.
ECONOMY * Japanese shares led gains in Asian stocks as Russia-Ukraine negotiators prepared to meet and as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) defended its ultra-easy monetary policy stance. * Japanese companies will be requested to refuse if Russia asks for rouble payments for economic transactions, especially in the energy sector, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said. * U.S. and German officials are due to meet in Berlin this week with energy industry executives to discuss ways to boost alternative supplies for Germany. * Roszarubezhneft - a Russian oil company used to provide a workaround to U.S. oil trading sanctions on Venezuela - is scrabbling to avoid sanctions imposed over Ukraine, documents show. * The United States has not seen any indications of non-compliance in Asia with export controls on Russia, and companies are even self-sanctioning, a senior U.S. official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Diplomacy efforts step up after Russian strike on Ukraine base
Mila Kunis says she's 'awestricken' by Ukrainian response to Russian military operation
Talks to resume as Russian strikes widen in western Ukraine
Australia targets 33 Russian businessmen, including Abramovich with sanctions
EXCLUSIVE-World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russian billionaire Melnichenko says