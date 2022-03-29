Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
* Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators would pave the way for a meeting of the countries' two leaders, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the delegations.
Talks between Ukraine and Russia began in Turkey on Tuesday without a handshake, Ukrainian television reported. Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn as fighting continued. Kyiv has said it is seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty. FIGHTING * Ukrainian forces are continuing counter attacks to the northwest of Kyiv, and Russia has kept up heavy shelling of Mariupol, British military intelligence said. * Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces destroyed a large fuel depot in Ukraine's Rivne region with cruise missiles on Monday. * Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators would pave the way for a meeting of the countries' two leaders, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the delegations. * Billionaire Roman Abramovich, one of the Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, is attending the peace talks, three sources said. * U.S President Joe Biden said his remark that Putin should not remain in power reflected his own moral outrage at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, not a U.S. policy shift. CIVILIANS * Ukraine's prosecutors office said 144 children have been killed and more than 220 wounded since Russia started its invasion. Reuters cannot confirm the figures independently.
ECONOMY * The Russian finance ministry said it has fully paid a coupon on its Eurobond due in 2035, its third payout since unprecedented Western sanctions called Russia's ability to service foreign currency debt into question. * Germany wants to end all fossil fuel imports from Russia, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. * European shares made strong opening gains on Tuesday, taking cues from strength in Asian markets and on Wall Street overnight, with investors eyeing peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. * Japanese companies will be requested to refuse if Russia asks for rouble payments for economic transactions, especially in the energy sector, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said. * Roszarubezhneft - a Russian oil company used to provide a workaround to U.S. oil trading sanctions on Venezuela - is scrabbling to avoid sanctions imposed over Ukraine, documents show. QUOTES * "It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy... We think we have now entered a period where concrete results are needed from talks," Turkey's Erdogan told the delegations.
