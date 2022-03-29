Left Menu

Govt should procure every grain of paddy produced by Telangana farmers: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 14:15 IST
Govt should procure every grain of paddy produced by Telangana farmers: Rahul
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voiced support to Telangana farmers on Tuesday and said the government should procure every grain of paddy produced by them.

He also accused the Centre and the Telangana government of politicizing the issue and asked them to stop harassing the farmers.

''It is a shame that the BJP and TRS governments are neglecting their moral responsibility of procuring paddy produced by Telangana farmers and politicizing the issue,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Telugu.

''Stop harassing farmers with anti-farmer activities and buy every grain produced in Telangana,'' he added.

''The Congress party will continue to fight on behalf of the farmers until every seed produced in Telangana is procured,'' Gandhi said.

