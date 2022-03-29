Left Menu

IAEA chief in Ukraine to offer nuclear safety assistance

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi is in Ukraine for talks with senior government officials about ensuring the safety and security of its nuclear facilities, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday. "The IAEA's expertise and capabilities are needed to prevent it from also leading to a nuclear accident." Grossi will also visit one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants this week.

Rafael Grossi Image Credit: Flickr
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi is in Ukraine for talks with senior government officials about ensuring the safety and security of its nuclear facilities, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday. "This conflict is already causing unimaginable human suffering and destruction," said Grossi in a statement. "The IAEA's expertise and capabilities are needed to prevent it from also leading to a nuclear accident."

Grossi will also visit one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants this week. He is expected to hold a news conference when he returns to Vienna later this week.

