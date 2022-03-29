Left Menu

Youth Congress protests outside Petroleum Ministry

Indian Youth Congress IYC activists staged a protest outside the Union Petroleum Ministry here on Tuesday against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The IYC national president said the burden of inflation is increasing continuously on the people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:01 IST
Youth Congress protests outside Petroleum Ministry
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists staged a protest outside the Union Petroleum Ministry here on Tuesday against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. IYC president Srinivas BV posted a video of the protest on his official Twitter handle.

In the video, the protesters are seen performing a mock funeral as they carry an LPG cylinder. The protesters also raised slogans against the central government. ''The protesters carried an empty cylinder in a symbolic way to bring attention towards rising fuel prices,'' said Indian Youth Congress's National Media Incharge Rahul Rao. Petrol prices in the national capital as well as most state capitals crossed Rs 100 a litre mark as its rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre and that of diesel by 70 paise on Tuesday, taking the total increase since last week to Rs 4.80 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 per litre against Rs 99.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47. A senior police officer said that no one was detained during the protest. The IYC national president said the burden of inflation is increasing continuously on the people. ''Whatever reason the government may give regarding inflation, but every citizen of the country knows the real reason. The public fails to understand that when the price of crude oil has decreased by about 26.42 per cent in the international market, then rates of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously in the country,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022