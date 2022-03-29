Left Menu

Kremlin says 'economic war' against Russia means foreign firms must pay roubles for gas

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:16 IST
Kremlin says 'economic war' against Russia means foreign firms must pay roubles for gas

The Kremlin on Tuesday said foreign companies need to understand that the "economic war" against Russia has changed the situation, meaning they need to buy roubles and pay for gas in the Russian currency, as Moscow seeks to shield itself from sanctions.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia would not export its gas for free and said Russia was drawing up ways to make gas payments simple, clear and practical, with all options due to be worked out by March 31.

"Companies should take into account the changing conditions and the absolute change in the situation that arose with the economic war against Russia," Peskov told reporters.

