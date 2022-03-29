National Commission for Women and DSLSA launch legal aid clinic

In a move to make legal aid more accessible for women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has launched a legal aid clinic which will act as a single-window facility for resolving grievances of women by offering them free legal assistance.

NCW is also planning to set up similar legal services clinics in other State Commissions for Women. The legal aid clinic will operate out of the Commission's office in New Delhi. Any woman will be able to walk-in to the facility for accessing free legal advice and counseling where legal services advocates in the panel of DSLSA will help women.

The launch ceremony of the legal aid clinic was held today at the Commission's office in Delhi. Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge Shri Sushant Changotra, Additional Secretary, DSLSA, Ms Namita Aggarwal, Special Secretary, DSLSA and Shri Kanwal Jeet Arora, Member Secretary, DSLSA graced the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma said that the legal aid centre aims to provide free advice and legal services to women. "Today is the day that opens up a new chapter in NCW's continuous efforts to help women. The legal aid clinic will focus on protecting women's rights and providing them with a one-stop centre for seeking legal counseling and help. Women will now be able to obtain legal aid without running from pillar-to-post," she said.

Under the new legal aid clinic, counseling will be provided for walk-in complainants, women in distress will be given legal assistance, advice and information on various schemes of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)/ DSLSA, assistance in mahila jansunwai, free legal aid, hearings in matrimonial cases and other complaints registered with the Commission will be provided among other services.

(With Inputs from PIB)