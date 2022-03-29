Durra gas field is a tripartite issue between Kuwait, Saudi, and Iran, Kuwait FM says

Kuwait's foreign minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said on Tuesday that the Durra gas field is a tripartite issue between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a document on March 21 to develop the Durra gas field, which is expected to produce 1 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and 84,000 barrels per day of condensates, according to statement by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)