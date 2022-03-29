Durra gas field is a tripartite issue between Kuwait, Saudi, and Iran, Kuwait FM says
Kuwait's foreign minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said on Tuesday that the Durra gas field is a tripartite issue between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.
Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a document on March 21 to develop the Durra gas field, which is expected to produce 1 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and 84,000 barrels per day of condensates, according to statement by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.
