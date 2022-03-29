Left Menu

Durra gas field is a tripartite issue between Kuwait, Saudi, and Iran, Kuwait FM says

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait's foreign minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said on Tuesday that the Durra gas field is a tripartite issue between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a document on March 21 to develop the Durra gas field, which is expected to produce 1 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and 84,000 barrels per day of condensates, according to statement by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

