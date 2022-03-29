Ukraine president tells Danish parliament Russia sanctions must be tightened

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Danish parliament on Tuesday that Europe must tighten sanctions on Russia, including by blocking trade, stopping buying oil and closing ports to Russian ships.

Speaking via video link, Zelenskiy reiterated that some 100,000 people were still trapped in Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian forces and under bombardment.

