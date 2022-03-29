Ukraine president tells Danish parliament Russia sanctions must be tightened
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 16:38 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Danish parliament on Tuesday that Europe must tighten sanctions on Russia, including by blocking trade, stopping buying oil and closing ports to Russian ships.
Speaking via video link, Zelenskiy reiterated that some 100,000 people were still trapped in Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian forces and under bombardment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents' meeting - Zelenskiy
Over 2,500 Mariupol residents killed so far in war - Ukrainian presidential advisor
Greek PM tells Zelenskiy EU sanctions will help pressure Russia
Over 2,400 civilians died in Mariupol since Russian invaded, EU says
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Over 2,500 Mariupol residents killed since war began