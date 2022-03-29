Left Menu

Ukraine president tells Danish parliament Russia sanctions must be tightened

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 16:38 IST
Ukraine president tells Danish parliament Russia sanctions must be tightened
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Danish parliament on Tuesday that Europe must tighten sanctions on Russia, including by blocking trade, stopping buying oil and closing ports to Russian ships.

Speaking via video link, Zelenskiy reiterated that some 100,000 people were still trapped in Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian forces and under bombardment.

