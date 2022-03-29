UK has ordered detention of Russian-owned superyacht in British waters - BBC
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 16:54 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government has ordered its first detention of a superyacht in British waters, the BBC reported.
The BBC said the 38 million pound yacht, named Phi, is owned by an unnamed Russian businessman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement