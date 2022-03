BRIEF-Aramco And Hyundai Motor Group Collaborate On Advanced Fuels For Hybrid Electric Vehicles

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO AND HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP COLLABORATE ON ADVANCED FUELS FOR HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES

* HAVE AGREED TO JOINTLY RESEARCH AND DEVELOP AN ADVANCED FUEL FOR AN ULTRA LEAN-BURN, SPARK-IGNITION ENGINE THAT AIMS TO LOWER OVERALL CO2 EMISSIONS OF A VEHICLE * 2-YEAR PARTNERSHIP SEEKS DEVELOPMENT OF AN OPTIMAL FUEL FORMULATION FOR USE IN COMBINATION WITH A NOVEL COMBUSTION SYSTEM COUPLED WITH AN ELECTRIFIED HYBRID VEHICLE

* RESEARCH TEAM AIMS TO UNLEASH GREATER CO2 REDUCTION POTENTIALS BY DEPLOYING HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP'S ULTRA-LEAN BURN COMBUSTION DESIGN IN A MODERN HYBRID VEHICLE * HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP, WITH ITS AUTOMOTIVE AND TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP, WILL PROVIDE A STATE-OF--ART ULTRA-LEAN GASOLINE ENGINE FOR USE BY RESEARCH TEAM

* TESTS WILL BE CONDUCTED BY RESEARCHERS IN CLEAN COMBUSTION RESEARCH CENTER (CCRC) AT KAUST Further company coverage:

