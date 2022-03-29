Left Menu

Spain's govt approves 2.7 bln euro plan to boost employment

The Spanish government has approved a 2.7 billion euro ($2.99 billion) package to boost employment, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Tuesday. The funds will be used in programs aimed at boosting employability espcially among young people and women, she told reporters following the weekly cabinet meeting. Diaz reiterated a temporary ban on companies firing people due to difficulties linked to high energy prices and an increase in state-funded basic income payments for people on low incomes.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:41 IST
Spain's govt approves 2.7 bln euro plan to boost employment
Yolanda Diaz Image Credit: Instagram (yolanda.diaz.perez)
The Spanish government has approved a 2.7 billion euro ($2.99 billion) package to boost employment, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Tuesday. The funds will be used in programs aimed at boosting employability espcially among young people and women, she told reporters following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Diaz reiterated a temporary ban on companies firing people due to difficulties linked to high energy prices and an increase in state-funded basic income payments for people on low incomes.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

