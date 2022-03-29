Left Menu

Assam budget for 2022-23 passed by voice vote

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday passed the budget for 2022-23, which was presented in the House earlier in the month, by a voice vote.The House passed the Assam Appropriation Bill, 2021 for an amount of Rs 1,19,551.06 crore, paving the way for clearance of the budget.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:37 IST
The Assam Assembly on Tuesday passed the budget for 2022-23, which was presented in the House earlier in the month, by a voice vote.

The House passed the Assam Appropriation Bill, 2021 for an amount of Rs 1,19,551.06 crore, paving the way for clearance of the budget. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog had presented a Rs 600.36-crore deficit budget for the 2022-23 fiscal on March 16.

“The budget estimates of 2022-23 show a receipt of Rs 1,19,027.95 crore under the consolidated fund of the state. After adding the receipts under the public account and contingency fund, the aggregate amounts to Rs 2,83,914.78 crore.

''... The aggregate expenditure for the year is estimated at Rs 2,83,494.64 crore,” she had said in her budget speech.

Presenting the annual financial statement for the next fiscal, Neog had said the government will hike the rates of various services such as licence fees of liquor shops in urban areas, royalty of forest produce and entry tickets in all forests across the state.

She also proposed to levy a green cess to generate ''environmental compensation charges'' on users of old vehicles.

