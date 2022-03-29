Left Menu

Saudi Arabia records net FDI growth of 257.2% in 2021 -state media

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:44 IST
Net foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia grew 257.2% in 2021, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday, citing an investment ministry report which didn't indicate a total figure.

Real GDP grew 7% year-on-year in the third quarter of last year and 6.7% in the fourth quarter, it added.

