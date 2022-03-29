Saudi Arabia records net FDI growth of 257.2% in 2021 -state media

Net foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia grew 257.2% in 2021, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday, citing an investment ministry report which didn't indicate a total figure.

Real GDP grew 7% year-on-year in the third quarter of last year and 6.7% in the fourth quarter, it added.

Also Read: Houthi official says Saudi Arabia cannot be a mediator in the Yemen war

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)