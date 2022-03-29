Union Health Minister Mandaviya to open biomedical research facility in Hyderabad
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would inaugurate the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research NARFBR here on April 2.It is the first such institute to be set up in the country for basic and applied biomedical research, exclusively for animal-related research.
''It is the first such institute to be set up in the country for basic and applied biomedical research, exclusively for animal-related research. It is the first of its kind not only in India but also in South Asia,'' Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said here on Tuesday.
The NARFBR is set up at the Genome Valley by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at a cost of about Rs 400 crore, he said.
Established under the aegis of ICMR, the institute is of international standards, he said. It is an umbrella organisation for biotechnology, biopharma and biomedical facilities, he said.
It would develop various specialty models for testing animal-related research products thereby making it world-class, he said.
Kishan Reddy would also attend the inaugural event.
He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the facility.
