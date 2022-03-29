Left Menu

Ukraine faces difficulty storing enough gas for next winter - head of gas system operator

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:11 IST
Ukraine needs to accumulate 17 billion cubic metres of gas for next winter by the end of October, which will be difficult, the head of its gas transmission network, Sergiy Makogon, said on Tuesday.

"This is a difficult task," Makogon said on national television.

