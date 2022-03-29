Left Menu

Local manufacturing of 35 APIs in 32 plants starts under PLI scheme: Mansukh Mandaviya

The manufacturing of 35 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which have been imported earlier, started in India under the production linked scheme, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:55 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

These 35 APIs are among the 53 APIs for which India has 90 per cent dependence. "The 35 APIs will be manufactured from 32 different plants in India. This will give a boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and reduce the dependence of the other raw material used for the medicines," said Mandaviya, who is also Minister for Chemical and fertilizers during an interaction with the media.

There are ten states where these plants have been started Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

