Iran's president approves public budget - ISNA
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi approved on Tuesday the public budget for the Persian year which started on March 20, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported without elaborating.
Raisi presented an upbeat state budget previously that aimed for 8% economic growth and increased crude oil sales of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) despite continued U.S. sanctions. Iran's top budget official has said the fiscal plan for this Iranian year was drawn up on the assumption that the U.S. sanctions would persist.
However, a failure of efforts to restore a 2015 accord, which would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions, risks raising political tensions in the Middle East and further increasing world oil prices, analysts say.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Iranian
- Iran
- Middle East
- U.S.
- Ebrahim Raisi
ALSO READ
Tehran warned Iraq often about threats posed to Iran - foreign ministry
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
Iran foreign ministry spokesperson says U.S. has to take decision to revive nuclear deal
Iran foreign min spokesperson, on Erbil attack, says Tehran had warned Iraq many times about threats to Iran
Tehran warned Iraq often about threats posed to Iran - foreign ministry