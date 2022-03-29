Left Menu

Maha: Diesel prices breach Rs 100 mark in Parbhani

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:40 IST
Maha: Diesel prices breach Rs 100 mark in Parbhani
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The price of diesel breached the Rs 100 mark in Parbhani in Maharashtra on Tuesday and stood at Rs 100.70 per litre, while petrol was retailing at Rs 118.07, a functionary of the local fuel pump association said.

Prices of diesel and petrol had been hiked by 70 paise and 80 paise respectively, he said.

''The price of fuel is high in Parbhani as it is brought here from Manmad Depot, which is over 340 kilometres away. We have demanded that a depot be established in Aurangabad, which would bring down fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre,'' Parbhani Petrol Dealers Association president Amol Bhedsurkar told PTI.

He added that people will get maximum relief if fuel is brought under GST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022