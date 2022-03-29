Maha: Diesel prices breach Rs 100 mark in Parbhani

The price of diesel breached the Rs 100 mark in Parbhani in Maharashtra on Tuesday and stood at Rs 100.70 per litre, while petrol was retailing at Rs 118.07, a functionary of the local fuel pump association said.

Prices of diesel and petrol had been hiked by 70 paise and 80 paise respectively, he said.

''The price of fuel is high in Parbhani as it is brought here from Manmad Depot, which is over 340 kilometres away. We have demanded that a depot be established in Aurangabad, which would bring down fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre,'' Parbhani Petrol Dealers Association president Amol Bhedsurkar told PTI.

He added that people will get maximum relief if fuel is brought under GST.

