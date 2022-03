Indo-Uzbekistan joint exercise 'EX DUSTLIK' concludes at Yangiarik in Uzbekistan

The 3rd edition of Indo-Uzbekistan joint field training exercise "EX DUSTLIK" concluded at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Defence. The joint exercise provided an opportunity for both the contingents to train in Counter-Terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment.

"The last two days of the exercise were dedicated to a validation exercise where both contingents jointly conducted simulated operations over extremist groups under a United Nations Mandate," the ministry said. The conduct of this exercise, which covered a vast spectrum from cross-training and combat conditioning in field conditions to sports and cultural exchanges has been a grand success.

"Exercise DUSTLIK" will enhance the level of defence cooperation between both armies and will act as a catalyst for many such joint programs in future to further consolidate the traditional bond of friendship between India and Uzbekistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)