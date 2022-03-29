Punjab: Farmers hold govt officials hostage in Lambi

A group of farmers demanding relief for crop damage allegedly held 12 government officials hostage for several hours inside a sub-tehsil office in Muktsar district's Lambi.

The officials, including a naib-tehsildar and patwaris, were freed by police late in the night on Monday as the protesters refused to let them go, according to an official. The farmers have been demanding relief for damage to their cotton crop by pink bollworm. Revenue officials on Tuesday went on strike against the incident in the state.

A leader of the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), the outfit backing the group of farmers, on Tuesday claimed that seven protesters were injured as police used ''force'' to disperse them, a charge denied by the authorities.

Farmers also staged a protest on Tuesday outside the sub-tehsil office and blocked a road for a few hours. Police said a group of over 100 farmers under the banner of the farm union held a protest outside the sub-tehsil in Lambi on Monday.

The protesters entered the office building in the evening and held the officials hostage till midnight, police added. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said 12 government officials were held hostage. The SSP said senior police officers and the subdivisional magistrate there tried to placate them and assured a meeting with higher officials to address their concerns.

''But they were adamant and the officials were held hostage until late in the night,'' Malik told PTI over the phone. He said keeping in view the safety of those taken hostage, the administration directed police to take them out safely. Malik denied reports that police used force against farmers to free the officials. ''We freed the officials in a restrained and peaceful manner. No force was used. Before moving to free the officials, we requested them (farmers) many times that they can hold their dharna but the government officials performing their duty cannot be taken captive,'' he said. He said later an FIR was registered on the basis of a written complaint from the officials. The FIR has been lodged against eight to nine people and some unknown persons, Malik said.

Meanwhile, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri claimed seven farmers were injured when police used ''force'' to disperse them on Monday night.

''The injured have been hospitalised,'' he said.

He said this is not the first time that farmers have staged a protest demanding relief for damage to their cotton crop. They have been protesting for months but yet to get compensation, he said.

''If the AAP government too resorts to suppressing the rightful voice of farmers, it cannot be tolerated,'' he said.

He demanded that the FIR registered against the farmers in Lambi should be quashed.

