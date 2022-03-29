Gehlot directs for special vigilance in border districts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed police officials to strictly check the law and order situation in the state's border districts where industrial development has been taking place.

He also expressed concern over the incidents of blocking of roads as a protest which affects the law and order.

Gehlot asked the officials to take strict action against criminals posing a challenge to internal security in the state.

Chairing a review meeting of the Home Department, he said the government's policy is "zero tolerance" against crime.

He directed for special vigilance in the border districts, curbing smuggling of narcotics, counterfeit currency, illegal arms as well as other illegal activities, an official release issued here said.

The chief minister said the geographical location of Rajasthan is very important from the strategic point of view as the Indo-Pak border passes through a large area in the state.

He said industrial and commercial activities have increased significantly in the border areas in the last few years due to crude oil production, work on setting up an oil refinery, solar power plants and wind energy units.

"Due to better road, rail and air connectivity, the movement of people here has also increased. For this reason, special attention needs to be paid to this area," the release said.

Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts of Rajasthan share border with Pakistan.

The work of oil refinery is going on in Barmer, while there are several other projects of solar and wind energy production in this region.

Gehlot said criminal incidents have an impact on development activities and officers of the civil administration and police should exchange information regularly by maintaining constant contact and coordination with the Army and the BSF.

Expressing concern over the incidents of blocking of roads as part of a protest, Gehlot said such incidents affect the law and order.

"He instructed the police officials to keep full vigil in future. In the meeting, instructions were given to identify such elements affecting peace and take appropriate legal action against them," the release said.

Minister of State for Home Rajendra Singh Yadav, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Director General of Police M L Lather and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

