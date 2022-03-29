Russia is promising to scale down military operations around the capital Kyiv, while Ukraine for its part is mooting the adoption of neutral status, in confidence-building steps that may help de-escalate the five-week war. TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Ukraine proposed not joining alliances or hosting bases of foreign troops. * The talks in Istanbul began with "a cold welcome" and no handshake. * Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was there. * The United States was sceptical of Russia's seriousness in pursuing peace.

FIGHTING * Moscow's invasion has been halted on most fronts by strong resistance, with Ukrainians recapturing territory even as civilians are trapped in besieged cities. * A Russian rocket hit an administration building in the port of Mykolaiv, killing three people. * Russia said it destroyed a fuel depot in western Ukraine. Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia had degraded Ukraine's military and would respond if NATO supplied planes and air defence systems. ECONOMY * World share markets and global borrowing costs surged on signs of progress in talks. Ukrainian bonds and Russia's roubles also benefited, while the oil price dropped. * Russia retaliated in what it has called an "economic war" with the West by offering to buy back $2 billion Eurobonds maturing next month in roubles rather than dollars. * Holcim, the world's biggest cement-maker, said it was exiting the Russian market; Japan will ban the export of high-end cars and luxury goods to Russia; Germany wants to end all fossil fuel imports from Russia.

QUOTES * "It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy," Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan told the delegations. * "We are eight people. We have two buckets of potatoes, one bucket of onions," Irina, boiling soup on a makeshift stove in the stairwell of her damaged building.

