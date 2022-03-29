Western leaders say resolve over Ukraine must not falter

Leaders from Britain, the United States, France, Germany and Italy agreed there could be no relaxation of Western resolve during a call on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said in a statement.

"The leaders discussed the need to work together to reshape the international energy architecture and reduce dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. They agreed there could be no relaxation of western resolve until the horror inflicted on Ukraine has ended," the statement said.

